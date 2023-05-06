Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A 28-year-old man was killed after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a school bus here Friday afternoon.

Robert Stewart, Selinsgrove, was taken to Geisinger Medical Center immediately following the crash on North Old Trail, but later died from his injuries, according to Shamokin Dam Police Chief Tim Bremigen. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of North Old Trail and Stetler Avenue just before 5 p.m. for a reported crash. A school bus, driven by 74-year-old Robert Stahl of Northumberland, was making a left turn onto North Old Trail headed north when Stewart struck the driver's side of the bus, Bremigen said.

Stewart, who was headed southbound, was traveling at a high rate of speed, Bremigen added. The school bus, owned by Weikel Busing, was empty except for Stahl at the time of the crash.

Stahl was also taken to the hospital, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening, Bremigen said.

The speed limit on the roadway is 30 mph. Speed is believed to be the primary factor in the crash, although the Shamokin Dam police department is continuing to investigate the incident.

A section of North Old Trail from Eleventh Avenue to Runyan Road was closed from the time of the crash until approximately 7:30 p.m. while police investigated.

Shamokin Dam Fire Company, Hummels Warf Fire Company, Americus Ambulance responded, with Hummels Warf, Selinsgrove, Freeburg, Kratzerville Fire Police Units assisting with traffic control.

