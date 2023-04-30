FatalCrash_Updated_NCPA_2020.jpg
Elysburg, Pa. — A 23-year-old man was killed after his car left the roadway and struck a tree Sunday morning.

Andrew Shoup of Catawissa was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Middle Road, near the intersection with Happy Hollow Road in Cleveland Township at 7:12 a.m., according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Witnesses reported the wrecked vehicle shortly after 6 a.m., but it's unclear what time the crash occurred, officials say.

Shoup died of blunt force trauma, Reese said. An autopsy will not be performed. Locust Township police are investigating the cause of the crash.

