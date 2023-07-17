Danville, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man was killed after he lost control of his car on the interstate early Monday morning, police say.

Robert Buff Jr., 39, was head west on Interstate 80 just before 6 a.m. when he swerved off the roadway and into the grass median between the east and west lanes, according to Trooper Tyler Arbogast of state police at Milton.

Buff continued through the median for approximately 300 feet before the vehicle traveled across the eastbound lanes and slammed into a concrete barrier, Arbogast said.

The impact caused the vehicle to flip onto its roof before it came to a stop back across the eastbound lanes.

Buff, who had been wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

