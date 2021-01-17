WILLIAMSPORT, PA - Motorists were advised that the Route 15 northbound entrance ramp (Exit 29 – Mansfield) from Route 220 northbound in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County was closed due to a single-vehicle accident on Saturday morning, January 15, 2021.
Driver injured, fracking water spilled in Saturday tanker truck crash
- First News Now
-
- Updated
FNN Article © Saturday, January 15, 2021.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA - Motorists were advised that the Route 15 northbound entrance ramp (Exit 29 – Mansfield) from Route 220 northbound in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County was closed due to a single-vehicle accident on Saturday morning, January 15, 2021.
The accident involved a tanker truck carrying frack water. The tanker truck traveled off the Route 15 North off-ramp and went over an embankment. The truck came to rest after it rolled over around 8:50AM, FNN was told by a motorist.
Firefighters worked for nearly a half hour to free the driver from inside the tanker truck.
The driver of the tanker truck was transported to UPMC Williamsport Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
It was reported that the fracking water had leaked out of the tanker and onto the ground. Because of the leak a representative from the state Department Environmental Protection responded to the crash scene.
A detour was set up using Route 220 northbound, Maynard Street, Route 220 southbound, 15 northbound, according to PennDOT.
The road was closed for several hours as crews worked to contain the spill and remove the tanker truck.
MOST POPULAR
-
Wellsboro family fined $7,000 for keeping chickens and ducks
-
Kevin Coolidge tells the true story of Rebecca the White House Raccoon in new children's book
-
Williamsport mother accused of killing baby, stabbing child's father; apprehended after car chase
-
Watsontown man charged with sexual assault of minor in Walmart parking lot
-
Hughesville man accidentally shot self with friend's gun in Sam's Club parking lot: PSP Montoursville
-
‘I’ll be right back’: Local boy now missing over 30 days; family searches for answers
-
Police release identity of homeless man found on bike path in Loyalsock Township
-
Cold blast to pave the way for Eastern Seaboard snow through mid-January
-
Woman allegedly crashes vehicle with child inside while high on drugs: Buffalo Valley PD
-
Coroner Kiessling: autopsy completed on Williamsport 5 month old
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.