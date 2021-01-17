VehicleCrash_NCPA_2020.jpg
FNN Article © Saturday, January 15, 2021.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA - Motorists were advised that the Route 15 northbound entrance ramp (Exit 29 – Mansfield) from Route 220 northbound in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County was closed due to a single-vehicle accident on Saturday morning, January 15, 2021.

The accident involved a tanker truck carrying frack water. The tanker truck traveled off the Route 15 North off-ramp and went over an embankment. The truck came to rest after it rolled over around 8:50AM, FNN was told by a motorist.

Firefighters worked for nearly a half hour to free the driver from inside the tanker truck.

The driver of the tanker truck was transported to UPMC Williamsport Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

It was reported that the fracking water had leaked out of the tanker and onto the ground. Because of the leak a representative from the state Department Environmental Protection responded to the crash scene.

A detour was set up using Route 220 northbound, Maynard Street, Route 220 southbound, 15 northbound, according to PennDOT.

The road was closed for several hours as crews worked to contain the spill and remove the tanker truck.