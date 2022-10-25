Bloomsburg, Pa. — A woman stopped for driving the wrong way on a one-way street had more than three times the legal limit of alcohol in her system, police say.

Billee Jane Kvedrowicz, 46, allegedly admitted she drank three White Claws and "numerous rum and Cokes" before trying to drive on Oct. 2 at 5:45 p.m. Kvedrowicz told police she is an alcoholic and can't control her drinking without help, arrest papers say.

Bloomsburg Officer Brad Sharrow spotted Kvedrowicz's blue Jeep Liberty heading south on Summit Avenue, which is a one-way northbound road, and stopped her vehicle. She appeared lethargic and had a glazed look while talking with police, reports say.

Related reading: Accused DUI driver falls asleep waiting for ambulance

When Sharrow asked for her driver's license, Kvedrowicz allegedly turned over a Visa credit card instead. After she was asked to step out of the car, Sharrow watched as she pulled a bottle of rum out of her purse and tried to hide it on the floor of the back seat.

She failed several field sobriety tests and was taken to the DUI booking center, where her blood alcohol level was measured at .251%, more than three times the legal limit of .08.

Kvedrowicz, Yost Hollow Road, Berwick, was charged with two counts of DUI, driving with a suspended license, and driving the wrong way on a one-way street. Court records show Kvedrowicz was arrested for a previous DUI in which she drove into the back of a parked car on June 18.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9 at 3:30 p.m. in front of District Judge Russell Lawton.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.