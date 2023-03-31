Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Hughesville man was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on crash early Friday morning outside Bloomsburg.

Eugene Travelpiece Jr., 24, was headed north in the 1900 block of Millville Road around 1 a.m. when he reportedly swerved into the southbound lane, according to Hemlock Township police. Travelpiece crashed his 2001 Ford Ranger pickup truck head-on into a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, causing both drivers to be trapped, officials say.

The driver of the Cruze, identified as 31-year-old Christopher Vonneida, was unresponsive at the scene and pronounced dead by Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese.

Travelpiece suffered severe injuries and was taken by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

Vonneida's manner and cause of death are still pending, Reese said. An autopsy will be performed and police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

