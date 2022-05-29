Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Harrisburg man fleeing an assault on the interstate ran onto the highway and was fatally struck by a utility trailer and two other vehicles, police say.

Now his husband is charged with involuntary manslaughter for causing the man's death on Interstate 80 late Saturday night.

Here's what State Police say happened:

At 10:45 p.m., troopers were called to Interstate 80 eastbound between Buckhorn and Bloomsburg for a person lying in the roadway.

When troopers arrived, they found Julio Cesar Perez deceased in the center of the roadway. Police later determined Perez and his husband, Andre Garcia Arce, had gotten into a fight while traveling westbound on the interstate.

Arce began driving at a high rate of speed, then drove off the road and into the center median. Arce began attacking Perez inside the vehicle and continued assaulting him when Perez got out of the car.

Perez managed to get to his feet and fled toward the highway, where he was struck and killed.

The Columbia County Coroner pronounced Perez dead at the scene.

The roadway remained closed for hours while State Police investigated the accident.

Columbia County District Attorney Tom Leipold approved charges against Arce for the death, including aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter, and reckless endangerment.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.