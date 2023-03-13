Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg woman with a suspended license refused to cooperate with police when they caught her driving last month.

Instead, Sierra Ann Wolfe, 24, took her daughter out of the car and walked into her nearby apartment, telling officers, "I'm not driving right now."

Here's what Scott Township Police Officer Taryn Crawford says happened:

She spotted Wolfe's car run through a yellow traffic light at a high rate of speed on Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. near the intersection of State Route 487 and Fowlersville Road.

Crawford knew Wolfe's license was suspended and she had several traffic and non-traffic warrants. Crawford watched as Wolfe pulled her Buick Enclave into a parking spot at the Short Stop gas station. Above the gas station are several apartments.

After pulling in behind her, Crawford approached Wolfe and asked for her driver's license, insurance, and proof of registration.

"Yeah, but I'm not driving now," Wolfe told the officer.

Crawford asked for Wolfe's driver's information again, but Wolfe refused.

"No, I'm going upstairs to my house," she said. "I'm not driving right now."

Wolfe removed her child from the backseat of the car and walked upstairs to her apartment. She returned to her vehicle a short while later and was told there were warrants out for her from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office. Wolfe again refused to cooperate and returned to her apartment. Officers knocked on her door, but she did not answer.

Police removed her license plate to send back to PennDOT.

Wolfe, Fowlersville Road, was charged with obstructing justice, driving while suspended, failure to surrender a license plate after a suspension, and other driving violations. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 29 at 2:30 p.m.

Docket sheet

