Berwick, Pa. — A 70-year-old man repeatedly tried to ram another vehicle off the road, then threatened the driver with a pistol, police say.

Sanford G. Lamoreaux chased down the other driver during a road rage incident on March 6 just before 9 a.m., according to Briar Creek Officer Kristen Cunnington.

Lamoreaux told police the driver was "flying" and had passed his truck in Nescopeck. When the two vehicles reached the Berwick/Nescopeck bridge, Lamoreaux reportedly admitted he tried to pass the man because he wanted to "chew his ass out."

The driver told police Lamoreaux had used his 2008 GMC truck to try to repeatedly ram his vehicle off the road as he pursued him through Berwick, arrest papers say.

The driver managed to stay ahead of Lamoreaux, who continued following the driver until he reached his place of employment on Back Road in Berwick. The driver quickly jumped out of his vehicle and went into the building to get away from Lamoreaux, the accuser told police.

Lamoreaux continued circling the parking lot and questioned other employees about the man's whereabouts, witnesses told police. He also stated he had a "9mm with his name on it," referring to the driver.

Lamoreaux spotted the man's vehicle and wrote down his license plate, telling the other employees he was a former police officer. He left only after employees told him to leave the property.

When questioned, Lamoreaux admitted he has a 9mm gun, but said he doesn't carry it because he doesn't have a permit. He also said it was nothing more than a "road rage incident."

Lamoreaux was charged with terroristic threats, harassment, and careless driving.

Docket sheet

