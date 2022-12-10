DUI.jpg

Millerton, Pa. — A 22-year-old man was arrested after police say he crashed his car while drunk.

Zachariah Walter, of Columbia X Road, was driving near State Route 549 and Hill Road in Millerton on Sept. 30 at 12:30 a.m. when he crashed his 2000 Ford, according to Mansfield State Trooper Anthony Kruk.

Walter was drunk at the time of the crash and has been charged with DUI, Kruk said. 

