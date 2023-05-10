Mildred, Pa. — A driver who crashed his car into a ditch with his four-year-old son in the backseat was allegedly high on fentanyl.

Brent William Jordan, 30, told police he had just been released from a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center in East Stroudsburg the day before the crash on Jan. 6.

Troopers were called to State Route 487 in Cherry Township near Center Street in Mildred for reports of a vehicle in a ditch. When Trooper Brian Hardiman of state police at Laporte arrived, he saw Jordan's Mitsubishi Outlander in a drainage ditch on the right side of the roadway. Jordan and his four-year-old son were in the ambulance being evaluated by EMTs.

Jordan reportedly appeared nervous and told Hardiman he'd looked back at his son while driving, which caused him to swerve off the road. Jordan's pupils were constricted and his movements were fast, charges say. When questioned about drug or alcohol issues, Jordan admitted he'd just gotten home from rehab the day before.

He allegedly failed several field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. During a search, police found baggies in his sock, which Jordan said was "fet." Blood tests later showed Jordan had fentanyl in his system, according to arrest papers.

Jordan was charged with felony endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of DUI, possession of drugs, disregarding traffic lanes, and careless driving.

Docket sheet

