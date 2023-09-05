Catawissa, Pa. — A traffic stop led to felony charges after police found the driver carrying a pistol stolen from the Philadelphia Police Department.

The .40 caliber Glock 22 service gun had reportedly been modified to be fully automatic, said Catawissa Officer Dave Kistner.

Kistner was on patrol Sept. 2 when he noticed a Buick LaCrosse on State Route 487 with illegally tinted windows and license plate, charges say. After he stopped the driver, 20-year-old Amadou Fall, he noticed the car smelled strongly of marijuana.

Fall, Philadelphia, said the smell probably came from his jacket, which he grabbed and pulled onto his lap, Kistner said. Fall continued fidgeting with the jacket and tried repeatedly to reach into his pants pocket. A search of the car turned up a marijuana in the driver's side door pocket and Fall admitted he had more hidden in his shoe, court papers show.

While speaking with Fall, Kistner noticed Fall allegedly continued to cover and touch the front of his pants as if he was trying to conceal something. When Kistner questioned him, Fall said the officer "wouldn't understand" and asked Kistner to "give him a minute," charges said. Kistner attempted to handcuff him, but Fall pulled back, repeatedly saying, "Give me a second."

He was eventually taken into custody and after a search, Kistner reportedly found a Glock 22 handgun in his pants around his ankle. The gun, which was found to be stolen from the Philadelphia Police Department, had an attached slide that converted it to fully automatic. Police believe Fall had been trying to shift the gun from his waistband to fall out of his pants before it was discovered.

Fall, who told police he serves in the Pennsylvania National Guard, was charged with felony receiving stolen property and carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a prohibited weapon, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, and illegal window tint.

