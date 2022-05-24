Bloomsburg, Pa. — A motorcycle driver who fled a traffic stop was later found hiding in a pipe under a roadway, police say.

Now Jerry Lee Derr, 21, is facing misdemeanor charges for running from police earlier this month.

Mainville Police Chief Phil Savidge was on patrol near May 12 at the intersection of Mainville Driver and Main-Mifflin Road when he spotted Derr driving a Yamaha motorcycle without a license plate, court papers say. When Savidge tried to pull him over, Derr reportedly sped up and continued driving.

As Savidge rounded a corner near the Mainville Country Store, he spotted the bike on its side in the parking lot and Derr running on foot into the woods.

Savidge jumped out of the patrol car and gave chase, but lost sight of him in the woods, he wrote in an affidavit.

As Savidge was returning to his car, a woman flagged him down and said she had seen Derr double back and run toward Mountain Bridge Road, charges say. Savidge called for backup units from neighboring police departments and officers fanned out into the woods to begin searching again.

Officers allegedly spotted Derr hiding in a pipe under a roadway and ordered him to crawl out.

He was taken into custody and charged with fleeing police, flight to avoid apprehension, driving with a suspended license, and numerous other driver violations. A preliminary hearing before District Judge Craig Long is scheduled for May 31 at 1:45 p.m.

