Reprinted from Accuweather

After a deep freeze settled in for millions of people last weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say that milder conditions are forecast to spread across most of the eastern United States by week’s end, just in time for New Year’s Eve.

The arrival of the brutally cold air caused temperatures to tumble as much as 30 degrees in just a few hours last week, and the Arctic air lingered through the weekend resulting in the coldest Christmas in decades.

Record cold daily high temperatures were reported Saturday in the East. A high temperature of only 18 degrees was reported in Philadelphia, three degrees lower than the previous record of 21 last reached in 1989. Record low high temperatures were also observed farther south on Saturday, including Knoxville, Tennessee, and Greensboro, North Carolina, where temperatures reached only 22 degrees and 26 degrees, respectively.

Temperatures in these areas have rebounded slightly since Christmas Eve, but a wintry chill still lingers from the Mississippi River on east. For folks hoping to get out of the deep freeze, relief is on the way in the final days of December.

"A noticeable change in temperature is expected for the eastern half of the country by the start of 2023," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tom Kines said.

A northward bulge in the jet stream from the Plains to the Atlantic coast will allow warm air to stream northward from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes for the second half of the week.

The warmup will start midweek across the center of the country, with cities such as Chicago and St. Louis experiencing temperatures above normal. After highs only in the 20s Tuesday, a high in the lower 40s is expected for Chicago on Wednesday, almost 10 degrees above normal for the final days of December.

Noticeably warmer conditions are also expected in cities like Dallas and Oklahoma City Wednesday. High temperatures will jump up 20 degrees or more from early in the week to end up above average, in the 60s.

Temperatures across the Ohio Valley will begin to tick upward on Wednesday, but the most notable part of the warmup will arrive on Thursday. Temperatures in Indianapolis and Pittsburgh are forecast to rebound into the 50s, roughly 40 degrees higher than conditions on Christmas Day.

By Friday, the mild air will reach the Eastern Seaboard. Highs will reach the 50s in cities like Boston and New York City and even the 60s in Washington, D.C., and Raleigh, North Carolina, making it feel more like mid-November than late December.

The surge of warmer air will make a big difference between the final winter holidays of the year.

"There will be a vast change between the temperatures experienced on Christmas Day and those on New Year's Day. In some locations, temperatures could be 30 degrees higher in just a week's time," explained Kines.

Those reveling in the New Year festivities in New York City will be greeted with much milder conditions than on Dec. 25. On Jan. 1, high temperatures are expected in the upper 50s, instead of highs in the upper 20s.

The most extreme change may be felt farther south across parts of Florida. Those taking to the Orlando amusement parks on Christmas Day were bundled up, with temperatures struggling to reach the mid-40s. Visitors ringing in the new year, however, could experience temperatures 35 degrees higher on Jan. 1.

While the milder conditions up and down the Eastern Seaboard will certainly make any outdoor plans more comfortable on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, pristine weather is not necessarily in the forecast.

Dry and warm weather could be replaced with wetter conditions across the Southeast, and even farther north through the Midwest and the Northeast, for the final days of 2022. AccuWeather meteorologists will continue to monitor the chances of a wet New Year's Day across the East and how the rain will impact New Year's celebrations.

