Harrisburg, Pa. — After weeks and weeks of political ads, Dr. Mehmet Oz, former hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick, and three other Republican candidates square off tonight at 8:00 in a live, televised debate.

While many viewers will tune in to see how celebrity physician Dr. Oz handles his first primetime, political debate, the setting also offers lesser-known candidates Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, and former U.S. Ambassador Carla Sands an opportunity to make an impression on GOP voters statewide.

A Pennsylvania primary poll from earlier this month showed all five leading candidates within 10 percentage points of each other.

Much of Northcentral Pennsylvania will be able to watch the debate on WBRE-NBC. In State College, it can be seen on WTAJ-CBS. In Tioga County, the debate will air on WTEM-NBC, and in Potter County on WIVB-CBS.

The debate can also be seen on line on Abc27.com and pahomepage.com.

The candidates are vying for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat presently held by the retiring Pat Toomey.

