Washington, D.C. – The Senate voted yesterday to confirm Dr. Rachel Levine as assistant secretary for health in the Department of Health and Human Services with the Biden Administration. The confirmation means Dr. Levine will make history as the first openly transgender federal official in U.S. History.

Dr. Levine is trained as a pediatrician and also served as a former Pennsylvania physician general. She was appointed as Pa. Health Secretary by Gov. Tom Wolf in 2017. Since March, Dr. Levine was in the public spotlight as she led the state's response to COVID-19.

As an openly transgender official, Dr. Levine has been a target of hate by many individuals and groups, including a recent incident involving a dunk tank fundraiser at the Bloomsburg Fair. Despite the continue attacks and hate speech, Dr. Levine remained focused on the state's COVID-19 response.

“I have no room in my heart for hatred and frankly I do not have time for intolerance," she said during a July press conference.

Gov. Wolf released the following congratulatory statement to Dr. Levine:

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Rachel Levine on her confirmation by the United States Senate.

“Dr. Levine was a valued member of my administration and served the people of Pennsylvania with wisdom, courage and dedication as Physician General and Secretary of Health. I was proud to serve alongside her. Dr. Levine’s commitment to protecting the public health and safety is unmatched, and I am grateful for her tireless work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pennsylvania owes a great deal to Dr. Levine’s expertise and leadership, both before and after the pandemic. The nation is lucky to have her strength, experience and compassion in such a key role in the Biden Administration.”