Towanda, Pa. – Dozens of exhibitors have registered to participate in State Rep. Tina Pickett’s (R-Bradford/Sullivan/Susquehanna) 20th Senior Expo, set for Thursday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Athens Lynch-Bustin Elementary School.

Last year’s expo was canceled due to the health and safety mandates related to COVID-19.

“After putting the expo on hold because of the pandemic, my staff and I are excited to once again be able to welcome friends and neighbors to our 2021 event,” said Pickett.

Exhibitors will provide information on health care, insurance, nutrition and exercise, financial planning, fraud protection, government services, veterans benefits and more. Refreshments will also be offered.

“Our expos are always well attended, and we expect this year to be no different as seniors and their caregivers join us to learn about the various programs and services available to them in our area," Pickett added.

At 11:30 a.m., Pickett will host a town hall meeting in the school’s cafeteria to discuss her legislative priorities during the current House session and answer questions on state-related matters.

The school, which is air-conditioned, is located at 253 Pennsylvania Ave. in Athens.

From Route 220, take the second Athens Business Exit to Pine Street. Signs will be posted directing participants to school parking.

Shuttle service will be provided from the school’s parking lot to the building’s front door.

Anyone with questions about the expo can contact Pickett’s Towanda office at 570-265-3124 or her Sayre office at 570-888-9011.