Wellsboro, Pa. – Love will be in the air in downtown Wellsboro on Saturday, February 13 during Valentines Day weekend. Seven different sculptures, symbols of love and romance, will be carved from 21.5 blocks of ice weighing 3.23 tons on sidewalks in front of Main Street businesses. The sculptures will stay in place until they melt away.

The public is invited to watch two master ice carvers work at no cost. The ice carvers will also take questions.

The day will begin at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Ginn and Vickery law offices at 99 Main Street with the installation of an ice throne for people to sit on and have their pictures taken. The throne will be created from 3,000 pounds of ice, measure seven feet tall by eight feet long and four feet wide and feature hearts and the words "The Love Seat" in red.

Jeffrey Meyers and Ken Diederich, both of Cleveland, Ohio, will demonstrate their carving skills by creating six ice masterpieces from 3,450 pounds of ice on Wellsboro sidewalks with the last one to be finished by 4:30 p.m.

There will be hearts in all different sizes, each created from 450 pounds of ice. They include a modern couple that share a heart, lovebirds on a heart with a 3D rose, double hearts and intertwined hearts, along with Cupid holding a dove. There will also be an interactive heart carved from 1,200 pounds of ice that will offer more photo opportunities for the public.

The venues for the ice masterpiece demonstrations will include: the Arcadia Theater at 50 Main Street; Bethany's Jewelers at 84 Main Street; Indigo Wireless outside the Deane Center at 104 Main Street; Oregon Hill Winery at 87½ Main Street; Senior's Creations at 75 Main Street; and the Café 1905 window at Dunham’s Department Store at 45 Main Street.

"Because ice carving can be done in a relatively short period of time, people can stick around to watch a sculpture being created from start to finish," said Aaron Costic, president of Elegant Ice Creations, Inc., Broadview Heights, Ohio.

The ice sculpture event on Saturday and Sunday's Mt. Tom Challenge are the only two Wellsboro Winter Celebration events being held this year due to concerns about COVID-19.

"Because the ice carvings are done outdoors, we felt it would be safe to hold that this year," said Julie Henry, Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce executive director. "We do ask that people wear masks over their noses and mouths and social distance."

For more information about the ice sculptures or Mt. Tom Challenge, call the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce at (570) 724-1926, email info@wellsboropa.com or visit www.wellsoboropa.com.