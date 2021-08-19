Route 220 is closed in both directions between Beaver Lake Road in Wolf Township, Lycoming County and Route 42 at Beech Glen in Davidson Township, Sullivan County, for downed utilities.

The following detours are in place:

Route 220 northbound traffic will follow Route 118 east in Hughesville Borough to Route 42 north.

Route 220 southbound traffic will follow Route 42 south in Beech Glenn to Route 118 west.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.