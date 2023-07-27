Snyder County, Pa. — Both lanes of Route 104 are closed between both intersections of Stuck Road in Perry Township, Snyder County, due to downed utilities, according to PennDOT.

A detour for local traffic using Stuck Road is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

This closure is within the long-term closure of Route 104 between Oriental Road and Saint Paul Road for a bridge replacement project. This portion of the roadway is only open to local traffic from Mount Pleasant Mills south to the project site near the intersection with Oriental Road.

PennDOT encourages drivers to check updated conditions at www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

