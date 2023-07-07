Montgomery, Pa. — A downed tree destroyed a camper and narrowly missed its owner, who was inside at the time, according to fire officials.

Montgomery Volunteer Fire Company was called to Riverside Campground on South Main Street in Montgomery Wednesday night for reports of a tree down. A large maple tree had uprooted and toppled, bisecting the Bay Star camper from the passenger side of the cab to just behind the driver's window, officials said.

One of the owners was in the camper at the time, according to a Montgomery Volunteer Fire Company Facebook post. He managed to crawl out of the space where the driver's window used to be, officials noted.

Fire crews had been loading the barriers for the fireworks at the park when the call came in.

