Northumberland County, Pa. — Route 11 is closed in both directions between the Wise Markets and Diner Road in Northumberland Borough and Point Township, Northumberland County, due to a downed tree into utilities.

A car detour using local roads is in place, according to PennDOT. A truck detour using Route 1024 (Ridge Road) is also in place.

PennDOT cautions drivers to be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.

