State Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican gubernatorial candidate for Pennsylvania, has conceded the election to Govenor-elect Josh Shapiro in a message posted Sunday evening on various social media platforms.

Mastriano lost to Shapiro by 14 points, garnering 41.9% of the vote to Shapiro's 56.3%.

Mastriano wrote, "Difficult to accept as the results are, there is no right course but to concede."

Even while conceding, Mastriano cast doubt on the election results, writing that "Pennsylvania is in great need of election reform" and the final results "are still not available."

"Pennsylvanians deserve to have faith in our elections," he continued. "In my role as state senator, I will do my very best to help Josh Shapiro deliver that to Pennsylvanians."

Mastriano made a name for himself nationally by casting doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election. Mastriano was part of Trump's efforts to decertify election results in Pennsylvania. He also brought election deniers onto his campaign.

Mastriano ran a campaign that almost never talked to mainstream media outlets, didn't responded to multiple requests for comment by NCPA and other outlets, and mostly stuck to appearances on conservative media outlets.

It took Mastriano five days to officially concede the election and acknowledge that "Josh Shapiro will be our next governor."

Going forward, he asked his supporters to give Shapiro the "opportunity to lead, and pray that he leads well."

Full statement from Mastriano:

