Selinsgrove. Pa. — Vandals cracked a glass door at the entrance to the movie theater, police say.

Police were called to AMC Classic theater at the Susquehanna Valley Mall on Feb. 25 at 10 p.m. for reported vandalism. When Trooper Jacob Kozma of state police at Selinsgrove arrived, he found a glass pane at the entrance of the theater had been cracked. 

The door pane is valued at $150.

