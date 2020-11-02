Williamsport, Pa. – A message from Old Lycoming Township Police:



Old Lycoming Township Police would like to make the public aware of the local donation bins within the township.

These bins are strictly for the donation of used clothing and items that will fit within the bin itself. If any items are placed outside the bins on the ground, it is considered littering. Those items then have to be disposed of by the owner of the bins.

The Police Department is actively monitoring all of the donation bins within the Township and will prosecute any persons found to be littering items on the ground, outside of these donation bins.