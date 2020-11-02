Old Lycoming Township Police would like to make the public aware of the local donation bins within the township.
Don't litter at donation bins: Old Lycoming Township Police
Williamsport, Pa. – A message from Old Lycoming Township Police:
These bins are strictly for the donation of used clothing and items that will fit within the bin itself. If any items are placed outside the bins on the ground, it is considered littering. Those items then have to be disposed of by the owner of the bins.
The Police Department is actively monitoring all of the donation bins within the Township and will prosecute any persons found to be littering items on the ground, outside of these donation bins.
If the bin is full and you have items to donate please find another bin to put those items in or take the items directly to the American Rescue Workers located at 643 Elmira St., Williamsport, or Goodwill located at 621 Hepburn St., Williamsport PA.
