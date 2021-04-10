Calling 811 is not only a potentially life-saving safety measure - it's also required by law when digging with power equipment in Pennsylvania.

811 is a free service that ensures that a crew will visit a work site to mark areas where underground utilities such as power, sewer, water, and gas lines are placed so that work crews can avoid them.

According to Pennsylvania law, an 811 call should be made at least three business days before digging with power equipment. After the call is placed, a crew is dispatched to survey the area and provide marks with spray paint, flags, or other markers.

When calling 811, have this information prepared:

The county and municipality of the planned dig

A street name and address

The nearest intersecting/cross street

Details of the dig site such as area of property, where excavation will occur, and the type of work being done

A time frame when digging is scheduled

The name of the company planning to dig (if applicable)

Pennsylvanians who see digging going on but believe that an 811 call was not made are advised to make the call themselves to ensure that everybody remains safe.

A recent Common Ground Alliance survey said that nearly 40% of homeowners planned to dig on their property this year while nearly half had no plans to call 811. CGA also states that there were 532,000 excavation-related damages to underground utilities in the U.S. in 2019, costing approximately $30 million.

"We want to make sure everyone stays safe and avoids injury at sites wherever digging is taking place," said Mark Santayana, public safety manager for PPL Electric Utilities. "The best way to do that is to make that 811 call every time."