Williamsport, Pa. — A retired ambulance has gained a new purpose after being donated to emergency management and homeland security students at Penn College. The vehicle has been refurbished to serve as a Mobile Command Post for emergency management training.

The ambulance was donated by Fike Services LLC and Speclin Emergency Vehicle Sales & Service Inc.

“Fike Services and Speclin Emergency Vehicles are delighted to offer students the chance to engage in on-site training and simulation exercises that prepare them for their future careers,” said Logan Fike, president of Fike Services, based in Watsontown.

Mr. Fike witnessed the donated ambulance in use at the inaugural Wildcat Rotorfest, hosted by the emergency management and homeland security major in early April on the Penn College campus. The major also put its new Mobile Command Post into action in early May for its first on-campus Mass Casualty Incident Full-Scale Exercise.

“I was privileged to attend the first annual Wildcat Rotorfest, where I interacted with the faculty and students to gain a deeper understanding of the emergency management and homeland security major,” Fike explained. “This program is exceptional, and it is poised for continuous growth. It is not just preparing students for a career in public service; it is also equipping them with the skills to make a significant impact in emergency incidents at all levels nationwide.”

The idea of donating the ambulance arose during a conversation Fike had with Barb Di Marco, assistant dean of arts and sciences at Penn College. Fike and his father, Ron, salesman for Speclin’s Northeast Office in Turbotville, acquired the used ambulance on a trade and then donated it to the college.

After receiving the vehicle, Penn College's collision repair and automotive restoration students prepared the vehicle for use under the direction of their instructor, Roy Klinger.

The emergency management students intend to make further customizations to the vehicle's interior to meet their needs after acquiring more funding.

“We appreciate the donation of the ambulance from Fike Services LLC and Speclin Emergency Vehicle Sales & Service,” Di Marco said. “The donated ambulance will be integrated into our classes to provide practical training opportunities for our students. It will serve as a hands-on learning platform where students can gain real-world experience in emergency response and incident management. Through simulated scenarios and exercises, students will have the chance to practice communication and coordination skills within the Mobile Command Post. This integration will enhance their understanding of emergency management principles and prepare them to be effective leaders in the field.”

Logan and Ron Fike established Fike Services to help first responders during the COVID crisis. During this time, there was a shortage of emergency response vehicles and gear due to supply chain issues. Because new vehicles were unavailable, Fike Services aimed to provide better service to existing vehicles and extend their lifetimes.

