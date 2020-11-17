Williamsport, Pa. -- Donald Trump for President Inc.'s legal team will be in federal court today at 1:30 p.m. in Williamsport seeking to prevent Pennsylvania from certifying state election results.

The lawsuit is filed against Pennsylvania State Secretary Kathy C. Bookvar and multiple Pennsylvania counties and alleges irregularities of the voting process and the creation of a "two-tiered" system between in-person and mail-in ballots.

Williamsport Judge Matthew W. Brann, a Republican appointed by President Obama, is slated to rule on the case.

Trump's legal team requested a delay on Monday for the court date appearance which was denied by U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew Brann. The request came after two Pittsburgh lawyers withdrew themselves from representation Friday, and Philadelphia election lawyer Linda Kerns and two Texas lawyers also withdrew from the Trump legal team on Monday.

Mark Scaringi, a lawyer from Camp Hill, Pa. will step in and fill the void for the Trump team.

Election results in the Commonwealth currently have former Vice President Joe Biden ahead by nearly 70,000 votes.