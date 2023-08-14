Domino’s Pizza is offering customers a deal of 50% off all pizzas this week.

Order online from Aug. 14 through Aug. 20 to get the discount. Online ordering includes the Domino's website, mobile, or ordering platforms such as Amazon, Alexa and Google Home.

"Believe it or not, back-to-school season is quickly approaching," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president – chief brand officer. "Since summer is winding down, we wanted to give customers a special deal to enjoy during the last few days of the season, and what better deal than half off pizza? We hope customers make the most of summer's final days by taking advantage of this offer and ordering their favorite pizza online. Nothing makes for a better day than enjoying some delicious pizza with family and friends."

The deal can be used for carryout or delivery, including Domino’s Pinpoint Delivery, that allows customers to receive a delivery nearly anywhere, including places like parks, baseball fields, and beaches.

Customers can choose from any menu-priced pizza, including Domino's specialty pizzas such as the Deluxe, Buffalo Chicken, or Spinach and Feta.

