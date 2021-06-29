Williamsport, Pa. -- A domestic disturbance between a couple led to destroyed property, shots fired, and charges filed for both parties in Williamsport on June 21.

On June 20, Kyle Lee Crain, 32, and Lena Ann Jenkins, 32, both of Williamsport reportedly engaged in an argument. Jenkins requested police assistance at City Hall at 1:40 p.m., saying her boyfriend, Crain, had threatened to kill her with a firearm.

Jenkins told officer Brett Garbrick of the Williamsport Bureau of Police that the fighting, at first verbal, turned physical. Crain allegedly damaged property inside the home, kicking out an air conditioner and breaking the bedroom window, she said.

Jenkins told police that the arguing continued into the next day, June 21.

While Jenkins was not home, she said her father called her to tell her that Crain had again begun to be destructive. She returned home and, carrying a mini sledge hammer, saw a destroyed 50-inch television inside the room.

Jenkins said Crain then picked up one of two rifles in the corner of the room and allegedly pointed it at her. When she turned to leave the room, Crain allegedly told her "I'm going to blow your f-ing brains out."

According to the police affidavit, Jenkins left the home, smashed out Crain's truck windshield, and then fled to a friend's house.

Following the first interview at City Hall at 1:40 p.m. with Jenkins, Officer Garbrick instructed Jenkins to go to WISE Options to apply for a PFA.

Later on June 21 at 6:24 p.m., police units were dispatched to 1500 High Street for a reported domestic and shots fired.

A witness near the scene said he told police he'd seen a white male in a tan sedan with a red bike speed up the road, exit his vehicle, and use a hammer to smash out windows before driving off. Jenkins' vehicle was discovered in the 1600 block of Louisa Street, where Jenkins told police she'd parked her vehicle in fear of retaliation, with smashed out passenger side windows.

Officers detained both Crain and Jenkins without incident at the home, transporting them to City Hall for interviews.

Jenkins waived her Miranda Warnings to speak to officers without a lawyer present, according to the affidavit. She said Crain had returned to the residence and she confronted him through a window of the home, telling him she would shoot him if he tried to get in the house. According to Jenkins, Crain allegedly responded that he would shoot back at her.

This, according to Jenkins, is when the shots were fired.

She reported shooting her firearm once from the first floor living room where she was standing. She told police she walked upstairs and shot one time in a southeast-facing bedroom and twice in a northeast-facing bedroom. Jenkins said that once she heard police sirens, she unloaded the rifle, separated the magazine, and walked downstairs to meet police.

She also admitted to firing at Crain's truck once and his sedan three times. Crain was allegedly hiding behind his sedan.

Jenkins' three children, her niece, and several other juveniles were reportedly in the home at the time the rifle was fired. They had been instructed to "stay in the hallway and duck," according to Jenkins, who said she didn't know if Crain might fire back.

She also admitted to officers that she had instructed the children to destroy Crain's vehicle when he had previously left the home.

A black Rossi RB22 .22 caliber long rifle with an optic attached was recovered from the scene, along with two spent .22 caliber casings, according to the police report.

Crain faces charges of Simple Assault, Terroristic Threats with Intent To Terrorize Another, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting, Criminal Mischief - Damage Property, and Harassment.

Crain's bail was denied.

Jenkins was charged with Felony Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause Severe Bodily Injury or cause injury with extreme indifference, Simple Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Corruption of Minors, Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting, Criminal Attempt - Criminal Mischief - Damage Property, Harassment, and Firearms Discharge Prohibited.

Jenkins' bail was also denied. Both are in Lycoming County Jail.