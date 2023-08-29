After a particularly bad quarter, Dollar Tree says an ongoing theft problem may be to blame.

The company has linked their large profit loss to reduced inventory — brought on by theft, damages, and other causes, according to Dollar Tree CEO Richard Dreiling and CFO Jeffrey Davis, reported CNN Business.

The company has taken steps to fix the problem, but the issue is worsening, reported CNN. In the coming months, the company plans to take more drastic measures.

The defensive plans include moving certain items behind the check stand and some of the items being locked up. Some items may even be discontinued in certain stores to cut back on theft, reported CNN.

These changes will cost the company, as they have lowered the profit forecast for the current quarter.

Shares of Dollar Tree have recently plummeted 10% following the news.

According to CNN, retailers everywhere say they are struggling to contain petty shoplifting issues as well as large-scale thefts that clear entire shelves.

Dick’s Sporting Goods cited theft as a main reason for plunging profits last quarter.

Target also stated earlier this year that it was preparing to lose half a billion dollars due to rising theft nationwide, reported CNN.

This issue is related to the current inflation crisis. According to CNN, people are favoring the purchase of food and other items they require before spending money on other items.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.