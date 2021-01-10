Washington, D.C. – The horned-hat rioter who breached the halls of Congress and stood on the Senate chamber dais was identified and arrested by U.S. Capitol Police yesterday, the U.S. Department of Justice reported.

Jacob Anthony Chansley, of Arizona, was taken into custody Saturday and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

"It is alleged that Chansley was identified as the man seen in media coverage who entered the Capitol building dressed in horns, a bearskin headdress, red, white and blue face paint, shirtless, and tan pants," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The individual also carried a spear, about 6 feet long, with an American flag tied just below the blade, U.S. Capitol Police Special Agent James Soltes said in a Jan. 8 statement of facts.

Chansley, a.k.a. Jake Angeli, was first identified by media outlets, according to Soltes.

That identification was confirmed using images from Chansley's Facebook and YouTube accounts where he bears the same distinctive attire and tattoos, Soltes said. Investigators also identified Chansley using open source data bases, including his Arizona driver's license photo.

Prior to his arrest, Chansley voluntarily called the Washington Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation to speak with investigators, Soltes said.

Chansley "confirmed that he was the male in the face paint and headdress in the Vice President's chair in the Senate," Soltes said.

"Chansley stated that he came as part of a group effort, with other 'patriots' from Arizona, at the request of the President that all 'patriots' come to D.C. on January 6, 2021," Soltes wrote.