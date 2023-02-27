Williamsport, Pa. — A 14-month-old brown pitbull mix could hardly stand or walk when a woman brought it into the Loyalsock Animal Hospital. Now the owners are charged with aggravated cruelty for neglecting the dog, which also needed surgery for a large, infected wound, police say.

Already having severely neglected the animal, Jessica Lowmiller, 23, of Williamsport considered not treating the dog over financial concerns, police said. Lowmiller’s boyfriend, Joshua Franklin Parker, 40, of Williamsport, expressed similar concerns over treating the dog during a later interview with investigators.

Knowing the dog named Mocha needed help, Dr. Tom Knoebel treated the animal for no charge on Feb. 1 on the condition it would remain at the facility. Knoebel performed surgery on Mocha, saving the dog’s life in the process. Over the course of the next few days, staff would treat Mocha and help her gain weight, according to a source close to the investigation. Mocha was later adopted by a staff member at the hospital and is happy and healthy, officials say.

An investigation into Mocha started on Jan. 20 when a concerned person reported seeing the dog at an apartment near the 300 block of Bridge Street in Williamsport, according to investigators.

“[Witness] stated they had concerns no one is staying with the dog, and the dogs may have injuries around the muzzle area, possibly from trying to get out of their crate,” Humane Officer Shawn McMonigle said.

During a phone interview with McMonigle on Feb. 1, Lowmiller and Parker said the dog had no injuries but admitted she was a little thin, according to the affidavit. Parker said Mocha lost weight because she wouldn’t eat when in heat, investigators said.

“Parker stated there is no injury around this dog’s muzzle, or anywhere else, the dog is a little thin - can see its ribs, but no other issues other than not wanting to eat when in heat,” McMonigle said.

Parker said the dog had an appointment at the vet the following week, which McMonigle said he would verify with the animal hospital.

Lowmiller brought Mocha to the Loyalsock Animal Hospital on Feb. 1, where she was evaluated by Knoebel. After examining the dog, Knoebel contacted McMonigle and requested he view the animal, police said.

“Dr. Knoebel stated the dog was extremely week, emaciated, and had a large infected area around its neck/shoulder area,” McMonigle said.

During a follow-up interview with Knoebel after the surgery, McMonigle learned Mocha had a large wound that was infected and needed drained. Knoebel agreed to write a letter on Mocha’s condition, according to McMonigle.

On Feb. 6, Lowmiller contacted McMonigle to ask about getting Mocha back.

“Lowmiller wanted to know if she was getting her dog back and if she was getting a fine,” McMonigle said.

Lowmiller and Parker were charged with two counts of third-degree felony aggravated cruelty to animals, several counts of neglects of animals that included not feeding Mocha and providing vet care, and cruelty to animals. Both posted $15,000 unsecured bail and were released from custody.

A preliminary hearing is et for Feb. 27 with Judge Gary Whiteman for both Lowmiller and Parker.

Joshua Franklin Parker docket sheet

Jessica Lowmiller docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.