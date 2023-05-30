State Police generic.jpg

Mansfield, Pa. — A dog owner who let the animal terrorize neighbors will be charged, according to state police at Mansfield.

Trooper Alexander Rivers was called to a house on Route 6 in Richmond Township on May 24 around 7:15 p.m. for reports of a dog off leash allegedly "terrorizing neighboring residences."

Police list a 58-year-old female as a victim. The owner, a 33-year-old female, was found and will be charged, according to Rivers. Neither woman was named in the report.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.