Mansfield, Pa. — A dog owner who let the animal terrorize neighbors will be charged, according to state police at Mansfield.
Trooper Alexander Rivers was called to a house on Route 6 in Richmond Township on May 24 around 7:15 p.m. for reports of a dog off leash allegedly "terrorizing neighboring residences."
Police list a 58-year-old female as a victim. The owner, a 33-year-old female, was found and will be charged, according to Rivers. Neither woman was named in the report.
