Harrisburg, Pa. - Advocates continue to call to the legislature to be "a voice for Pa.'s pups."

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and advocates including Second Lady Gisele Fetterman, State Sen. Judy Schwank, and State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski are asking their legislators to support Senate Bill 232 and House Bill 526.

The bills, if passed, would slightly increase dog licensing fees, which have not changed in over 25 years.

Licensing fees are the source of funding for the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement, which cracks down on illegal puppy mills and kennels, ensures the health and welfare of dogs living in breeding kennels, performs inspections on licensed kennels, investigates dog bites, monitors and tracks dangerous dogs, investigates attacks on livestock and compensates farmers, and shelters and reunites lost dogs with families.

All of the work of the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement is currently at risk as the Bureau has been unable to fill critical warden vacancies and are barely able to keep up with minimum mandated requirements due to a funding crisis as costs have continued to rise while revenue has not.

In 2021, the Bureau has had to rely on tax money supplied by the state government for the first time since its establishment in 1893.

“We’re here today to ask anyone in Pennsylvania who loves dogs and wants neighborhoods across the commonwealth to remain safe to contact your legislator and ask them to save the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement,” said Redding.

“We’ve been warning this day would come – when the bureau runs out of money and services are at risk – for years. Dog licenses cost less than the cost of a chew toy. Our neighboring states charge up to $20 and the national average for an annual license is $10," the agriculture secretary added.

“Joining us today are dog lovers and advocates from around the state who have said they want to increase the fee – they want dogs to be loved and healthy and happy, they want lost dogs to have a chance to come home, they want protection for the dogs who spend their life in a kennel, and they want dog bite victims to have someone advocating for them and dangerous dogs to not roam the streets. If you want this too, call your legislator,” Redding had said.

All dogs three months and older are required to be licensed, and the cost of a license has been $6.50 since 1996.

“It breaks my heart to think of the abused and neglected dogs that could be overlooked without proper enforcement,” said Second Lady Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

“Our pup, Levi, was chained outside for the first two years of his life. He was rescued because the resources were there to save him," Fetterman then said.

Since the current dog license fee was set in 1996, the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement's operating costs have more than doubled as the dog population has increased by seven percent, the number of kennels has increased by 19 percent, and the number of annual kennel inspections has increased by 85 percent.

Though the workload has increased, the Bureau is now working with 14 fewer dog wardens.

If the dog license fee is not raised in Pennsylvania, the Bureau will continue having to use taxpayer money to operate.

"So many people across the Commonwealth view their dogs as family. Right now, we aren't doing enough at the state level to ensure their safety,” said Schwank.

“A modest dog licensing increase would allow the underfunded Dog Law Enforcement Bureau to provide the kind of oversite we need to make sure our canine friends are safe and healthy," Schwank, a state senator, had mentioned.

According to the state, the license fee for a spayed/neutered dog would increase from $6.50 to $10 annually. In addition to the license fee increase, the new legislation would also require puppies to be licensed at eight weeks of age when they are legally allowed to be sold. Ideally, the earlier license requirement would both increase license sales and provide education to new dog owners at the point of sale.

"A reasonable dog license fee increase is the most logical solution to solving the issues facing the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement by restoring funding without needing to use taxpayer dollars," Pashinski said.

"House Bill 526 and Senate Bill 232 would do just that, saving taxpayers millions of dollars, restoring the resources necessary for our dog wardens to safeguard dogs in commercial breeding kennels, protect the public from dangerous dogs, help reunite stray dogs with their families, and much more. You can do all of this by simply raising that fee by about a penny a day," Pashinski added.

Pennsylvanians are being encouraged to contact their legislators and ask them to support SB 232 and HB 526.