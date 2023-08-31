Bellaire, MI — Scout the dog was fed up with shelter life, so he decided to adopt a new family.

The shelter’s fence is 10 feet tall. But Scout was determined. He scaled the fence, crossed a busy highway, and made his way through the automatic doors of a local nursing home in Bellaire, Michigan.

After walking into the nursing home unnoticed, Scout hopped up onto a couch, curled up and rested there for the night, reported Detroit Free Press.

The next day, a nurse found him. She called the local animal control, who’s shelter was right down the road.

The Sheriff returned him to the shelter, the Detroit Free Press reported, but a few nights later, Scout was found back on the same couch in the nursing home lobby.

It happened twice more, the news outlet reported, with Scout scaling the 10-foot fence, crossing the busy highway, and making his way back to the same couch at Meadow Brook Medical Care Facility.

The third time Scout was found on the couch, the staff felt they had a decision to make.

The nursing home is a long-term medical care residence about an hour northeast of Traverse City. According to its website, the facility cares for mostly seniors, some who have dementia, some don’t have anywhere else to go. There are 82 beds split between several smaller households.

When Scout came to the shelter, he was a stray dog. He had no known history or identity. The one thing the shelter did come to realize was that Scout had been an abused dog. He had the demeanor of a dog who had been through trauma and had BB pellets lodged in his jowl, according to news reports.

For some reason, Scout was drawn to the nursing home, and so, the employees decided to adopt the shelter dog, feeling as though it was meant to be. Meadow Brook welcomed a new official resident, and everyone was reportedly delighted.

Scout now has his own bed and his own toys at his new home. He is able to freely walk through the halls, making daily visits to the 20 senior residents.

Continuing to prove himself to be an especially smart dog, Scout has quickly learned how to get into the rooms by jumping up and using his paw to pull the door handles.

According to the employees, Scout is always looking out and making sure everyone is okay. He's in and out of each room, checking on the residents every day. Scout knows he's home, they say.

