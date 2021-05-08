Lock Haven, Pa. – A South Carolina man was extradited to Pennsylvania this week to face robbery charges in Clinton County Court.

Terrence Summers, 46, of West Columbia, South Carolina, is accused by state police at Lamar Trooper Jonathan Wooster of an armed robbery at 10 South Hanna St., Castanea Township, on June 21, 2019.

"Summer is alleged to have committed an armed robbery of the Fuel On Convenience Store and stolen several items while holding the store clerk at gunpoint," Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse said.

Forensic testing determined that Summers' DNA matched DNA from the crime scene, according to Strouse.

"Summers was apprehended in South Carolina by local police who assisted with the State Police investigation," Strouse said.

Summers is charged with fourt felony counts of robbery, three misdemeanor counts each of terroristic threats and simple assault, and one misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking.

Clinton County Magisterial District Judge John W. Maggs set Summers' bail at $100,000 monetary on May 4. Summers posted bail through a professional bondsman on May 6.

Docket sheet

