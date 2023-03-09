Williamsport, Pa. — DNA evidence has linked a Williamsport man to the shooting death of a woman in the early morning hours of Sept. 28, 2022, according to investigators with the Williamsport Bureau of Police.

Heather Cohick, 41, was found face-up in a pool of blood in the doorway of her apartment at 884 West Fourth Street, her three-year-old child wandering outside and covered in blood.

Cohick had been shot once in the head, once in the chin, and once in the right hand, according to Agent Brittany Alexander.

“There was also evidence of close-range discharge of a firearm (gunpowder stippling and soot deposition),” Alexander said.

During initial calls with police, tenants at the property claimed to have heard “two popping sounds” just before hearing screams and seeing the child outside Cohick’s home. Police located two S&B 9mm casings and a “flip phone type cell phone” near the body as they investigated, according to the affidavit.

Several hours after the shooting was reported, Penn College Police and Williamsport Police responded to a disturbance with a gun near the 1000 block of Vine Avenue. A suspect opened fire on Penn College Officers responding to the call, police said.

The suspect was ordered to show his hands, but instead opened fire on Lieutenant David C. Pletz, who was able to dive onto the ground near his vehicle and take cover. The suspect fled from the area, allegedly tossing two firearms into a bush, Alexander said.

Additional responding units encountered the suspect, near West Fourth Street and Park Street, and he was takend into custody. The suspect was identified as Tyree Rasheen Cleveland, 39, of Williamsport.

After Cleveland was taken into custody, police found two firearms in a bush near the corner of West Fourth Street and Park Street, according to investigators.

Acting on a tip from a confidential informant, officers conducted ballistic tests on the weapon. Through DNA and ballistic evidence, the gun was found to be the same one that fired S&B 9mm rounds, the same rounds that were allegedly used in Cohick’s murder, police said.

“Contained within the Ruger LCP firearm was a total of four S&B 9mm BRC rounds, one in the chamber and three in the magazine,” Alexander wrote in the affidavit. “These rounds were consistent with the casings recovered from the homicide scene of Heather Cohick earlier in the day.”

Evidence of Cleveland/Cohick tie

Further investigation revealed that Cohick had reported her car stolen on the morning of Sept. 25, 2022.

Cohick had told police an individual by the name of “James” or “M” had stolen her 2010 silver Chevrolet Cobalt that morning. She provided police with a phone number for the person she knew as “James.”

Later that same day, Cleveland allegedly robbed a Family Dollar store, demanding cash from a register. He took $242 before fleeing north on Grier Street, police said. Surveillance video from a nearby location showed Cleveland getting into a 2010 sliver Chevrolet Cobalt dressed in black with purple gloves, matching the description the Family Dollar clerk gave police, shortly after the robbery, according to the affidavit.

Cohick had told police that “James” contacted her about the vehicle and “he had threatened her not to call the police” Alexander wrote.

Cleveland allegedly called Cohick, saying he saw her with police. The cell phone number he allegedly called her from matched the number Cohick had given to police earlier.

The vehicle was recovered a short time later near the 900 block of West Third Street.

Charges

Cleveland was denied bail after an arraignment on multiple sets of charges, including criminal homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, possession of a firearm prohibited, firearm not to be carried without a license, possession of a weapon, robbery, and theft by unlawful taking.

Cleveland is being held at the Lycoming County Prison awaiting a March 14 preliminary hearing on the charges.

Cleveland pleaded guilty to manufacture of a controlled substance in 2006 and was not permitted to carry a firearm, Alexander said. He also did not possess a permit for either firearm, according to the affidavit.

Docket sheet

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.