Harrisburg -- State Representative David Millard (R - Columbia) has announced that his district offices located in Bloomsburg and Berwick will reopen on Tuesday, May 26. The offices will be open to walk-in visitors as long as face masks are worn.

The district offices are located at 904B Orange St. in Berwick and 1000 Market St., Suite 39 in Bloomsburg. They will be open during their regular hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“I’m very excited to begin reopening my district offices to the residents of Columbia County,” said Rep. Millard. “Elected officials do our jobs best when our constituents have a way to reach us directly, and our district offices are the best way to do that.”

The offices will accept paperwork for various state agencies, but may be slow processing the paperwork due to reduced staffing at the agencies.