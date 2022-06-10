Williamsport, Pa. —When police spoke with a caller near the 2000 block of Federal Avenue in Williamsport, they observed marks around the person’s neck area.

An argument over a vehicle allegedly erupted when Dwayne Westley Short, 37, of Williamsport pushed the person to the ground and put his hands around their neck, police said. According to an affidavit filed by Williamsport police, the person nearly lost consciousness during the June 7 incident.

Short was charged with second-degree felony strangulation and harassment during an arraignment with Judge Gary Whiteman. At the conclusion of the arraignment, Short was ordered held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bond.

Court documents show Short is scheduled to appear before Judge Christian Frey on June 14 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

