Coal Township, Pa. — A Coal Township man allegedly threatened his former boss that he "had a machine gun for him," and accused him of racketeering.

Brent Tomcavage, wearing a dark jacket and camouflage pants, entered Full Service 122 at 8508 Route 61 on Dec. 4 and demanded a former co-worker to have the owner call him.

When the call was returned, the 43-year-old Tomcavage told the owner he had a machine gun in the front seat of his vehicle, and that he knew the owner was involved in organized crime, according to the affidavit.

Witnesses described Tomcavage as angry when he entered the building, and wanting to be seen on camera. He allegedly called them snitches for their boss and said they would got to jail for racketeering just like him.

Officer Kevin Malukas interviewed Tomcavage near the 300 block of Webster Street a couple hours after the incident. Tomcavage ordered Malukas and his partner off his property.

Officers identified Tomcavage’s blue Lexus SUV from surveillance video provided at Full Service.

Tomcavage was charged with first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats. He posted $10,000 unsecured bail on Dec. 5 following his preliminary arraignment with Judge John Gembic.

Docket sheet

