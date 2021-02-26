Lewisburg, Pa. – Homeowners who live in the 100-year floodplain in Lewisburg can obtain discounted elevation certificates that can reduce flood insurance costs through a group discount negotiated by SEDA-Council of Governments with Orangeville Surveying Consultants, Inc.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) elevation certificates cost $700 with the discounted group price. Without the discount, the rate can be as high as $2,000 per certificate.

Residents must own and occupy their homes to qualify.

Geralee Zeigler, a program analyst in SEDA-COG’s Flood Resiliency program, explained how elevation certificates can reduce flood insurance premiums.

“Your insurance agent will use the elevation certificate to compare your building’s elevation to the Base Flood Elevation shown on the map being used for rating and determine the cost to cover your flood risk,” Zeigler said. “If the elevation certificate shows your property at a high elevation, it will lower your flood insurance cost.”

Zeigler said the certificates also can help when homeowners want to sell their homes.

“Not only can elevation certificates greatly reduce flood insurance premiums, they also make a home more attractive for buyers since the buyer will know where the house stands in relation to the floodplain and knowing they’ll have less of a flood insurance cost,” Zeigler said.

Interested homeowners can contact Zeigler at gzeigler@seda-cog.org or (570) 524-4491 ext. 7218.