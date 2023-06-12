Philadelphia, Pa. – Interstate 95, a "critical artery," is closed following a vehicle fire on the Route 73/Cottman Avenue ramp under Interstate 95 which caused the roadway to partially collapse. The southbound structure is heavily damaged, according to PennDOT.

Governor Josh Shapiro, along with officials from the Shapiro Administration, the City of Philadelphia, and SEPTA provided an update on the response to the fire, road collapse, and closure.

“Interstate 95 is a critical artery that supports our economy and plays an important role in Pennsylvanians’ day to day lives. My administration is all hands on deck to repair this safely and as efficiently as possible,” Shapiro said. “We will rebuild and recover – and in the meantime, we will make sure people can get to where they need to go safely."

Sunday morning, according to first responders in Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania State Police, at approximately 6:20 a.m., a vehicle fire under I-95 near the Cottman Avenue exit in Northeast Philadelphia caused a portion of the highway to collapse. Preliminary reports indicate a commercial truck carrying a petroleum-based product was the source of the fire. Since the crash occurred, PEMA has also been on-site, coordinating response efforts with local and federal partners.

“This incident will cause significant disruption, not only to residents and businesses in the area, but also to commerce and travelers along the East Coast," said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. "We will work closely with our federal, state, and Philadelphia partners to provide the necessary support and resources to make repairs as quickly as possible.”

The Pennsylvania State Police were also on the scene, assisting Philly Police in diverting traffic off I-95.

“We ask motorists to exercise care and patience for their personal safety and the safety of other motorists and first responders,” said Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris. “Those who cannot avoid driving on Philadelphia-area highways should slow down, avoid distractions, and follow the direction of first responders.”

PennDOT personnel have been on site since Sunday morning, inspecting the roadway. As has been reported, the northbound side of I-95 has completely collapsed and the southbound side is not structurally sound to carry any traffic over it. In response, PennDOT, the City of Philadelphia, and SEPTA have created detours and are working on further alternative methods to ensure folks can safely get to where they need to go.

The complete rebuilding of the I-95 roadway is expected to take a number of months. The Administration will have a more exact timeline in the coming days once the engineers complete their review. To expedite this process and to cut through the red tape, Governor Shapiro plans to issue a disaster declaration, allowing the Commonwealth to immediately draw down federal funds and move quickly to begin the repair and reconstruction process.

“City agencies are working with our state partners to respond to the partial collapse of I-95 from a vehicle fire," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Travelers are asked to avoid the area and plan for alternative routes of travel. "We will continue to provide updates on this incident,” Kenney added. "Coordination between state, city agencies, and elected officials, has been, and will continue to be essential to our emergency response effort as well as with recovery and reconstruction.”

“This emergency has created a tremendous challenge for our transportation network,” said SEPTA General Manager and CEO Leslie S. Richards. “We are working hard to ensure that SEPTA is providing reliable service on Regional Rail, the Market-Frankford Line, buses and other transit services. We will monitor service and make adjustments as we move forward, so please check for the latest updates at septa.org and @SEPTA.”

PennDOT has detour routes in place in the area:

I-95 Southbound : Route 63 West (Woodhaven Road), U.S. 1 South, 76 East, 676 East

: Route 63 West (Woodhaven Road), U.S. 1 South, 76 East, 676 East I-95 Northbound: I-676 West, I-76 West, U.S. 1 North to Route 63 East (Woodhaven Road)

For more on detour routes and related information, visit pa.gov/i95updates.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.