Williamsport, Pa. — Police said two people who became upset over PlayStation games forced their way into an apartment and struck a person with a snowboard and rocking chair.

The alleged assault took place on May 2 after the accuser went into their residence near the 300 block of High Street in Williamsport. According to investigators, a person forced his way into the home and a second assaulted the owner.

An investigation into the incident led to charges being filed against Sue Anne Brion, 42, and Maxwell Davonte Stokley, 29, both of Williamsport. Police said Stokley kicked the apartment’s door in and Brion hit the resident with several items inside the home.

According to the report, the accuser had pain in the head and neck area along with redness observed by authorities.

Stokley and Brion were charged with harassment and released on $20,000 unsecured bail after a preliminary arraignment. Brion was charged with second-degree felony criminal trespassing. Stokely was given an extra charge of second-degree misdemeanor simple assault.

Both are scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on May 19 for preliminary hearings.

Maxwell Davonte Stokley docket sheet

Sue Anne Brion docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.