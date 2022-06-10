Theft_generic_NCPA_2021.jpg
Mill Hall, Pa. —Two juveniles were taken into custody and charged with burglary after an investigation into a stolen dirt bike led investigators to the pair.

According to a release from police, the two juveniles stole the bike from the Fairgrounds in Mackeyville on Memorial Day weekend. The duo allegedly took the bike to a garage and spray painted it in an attempt to conceal the theft.

The individuals, who police said are linked to several thefts throughout the area, cut the power wires from the ignition switch to bypass the key tumbler, investigators said.

An investigation into the two juveniles will continue, according to authorities.

