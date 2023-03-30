Williamsport, Pa. — What started as a simple update on the status of the Williamsport Regional Airport, presented by the airport Executive Director to the Lycoming County Commissioners on Thursday, has shed light on a potential fight the county may soon have with the Department of Transportation.

The fight has to do with US Airways removing their bid in 2008 to service Williamsport as participants in a government program that would help subsidize the airline.

Richard Howell, executive director of the airport, explained:

Congress deregulated the airline industry in 1978, making airline service market based. This led to the major airline carriers opting to leave smaller communities for the larger, more lucrative cities, or as Howell put it, "going for the big dollars."

"So [Congress] created the EAS," said Howell. The EAS (Essential Air Service) subsidized service into a market to a certain level, ensuring that the smaller communities didn't entirely get left behind. "Williamsport was one of the original communities that was in the EAS program in 1978."

When US Airways indicated they were going to pull out of the Williamsport market in 2008, Williamsport nearly took advantage of the EAS program, said Howell. Williamsport made an application to the Department of Transportation, which put out a request for proposal for airlines to service the region with the help of the EAS subsidy.

"There were bids," said Howell. However, once the bids came in, US Airways realized they weren't the low bidder and pulled their bid, saying they would continue to service the market, accepting the risk without government subsidy, according to Howell. So US Airways continued to service Williamsport without help from the EAS, Howell said.

In 2012, Congress attached a rider to the FAA Authorization Act that said any EAS community—one of which was Williamsport—that did not draw funds from the EAS program would be removed from the program. "So because we were successful, we were removed from the program," Howell said.

We were successful to a point. Enter the pandemic, and hardship for the airline industry as a whole. In 2020, American Airlines (note: US Airways merged with American Airlines April 8, 2015) pulled out of the Williamsport market altogether, leaving the community without commercial airline service. Because Williamsport was removed from the EAS program in 2012, any other airline carriers that might have been interested to enter the market were no longer eligible for government subsidies.

And as most everyone within the Williamsport Regional Airport service area knows, no commercial airline has returned.

At this point during Howell's presentation, Commissioner Rick Mirabito stepped in for clarification. "They materially changed the bid," he said.

Once any company, in any industry, submits a bid for an RFP, they cannot remove their bid knowing it was not the lowest, and accept the contract on their own terms. "Under [Lycoming] County procurement rules, we couldn't do that," Mirabito said. "Basically, they were given a deal."

Somewhere within the Department of Transportation someone must have approved the tossing out of the original RFP for service to Williamsport Regional Airport in favor of US Airways resuming operations without EAS subsidizing, the commissioners and Howell concluded.

The next step, according to the commissioners, is to find out who made that approval, and was there authority? Was something done incorrectly in the bidding process?

"We have a right as a community to feel indignation," Mirabito said. Can an airline make the decision to remove a community from a government program without input from that community? It's a worthwhile question.

Once the county has procured documentation, the next step would be to contact all Pennsylvania legislators, from Congressmen Dan Meusser and GT Thompson to Senators John Fetterman and Bob Casey. "We will get with our legislators and see if we can't make a case to get back in the program," Mirabito said. "Instead of legislative change, could we get the bureacracy to acknowledge a mistake and reinstate us?"

Both Commissioners Metzger and Mussare agree with that course of action. In fact, Mussare agreed emphatically with Mirabito, saying, "That's brilliant, let's go fight!"

Airport State of the Union

Howell began his presentation to the commissioners and the public by addressing the daily operations and fiscal health of the airport.

"Yes, we are open," he said. "The airport is home to 45 general aviation aircraft and a helicopter. We have over 15,000 annual operations at the airport in the aviation realm. Our air traffic control towers open from 6:30 in the morning to about 10:30 at night. The terminal is still open and functional. We have two rental car agencies in the building. We have our travel agent and we have Simply Savor on the Fly Cafe. We have a meeting room that's available for the public."

According to Howell, the state recently finished an economic impact statement, determining that the Williamsport Regional Airport contributed about $40 million a year to the annual economic impact to the county. "So we're glad to be able to participate in that way," he said.

Complications facing the industry are many, namely shortages, from pilots to mechanics, air traffic controllers, and even materials for producing airline carriers.

"The airlines continue to park their small aircraft, something to the tune of 200- or 350-seat jets that used to service this market that are now out in the desert, which kind of equates out to about 2000 flights a day that were being flown in 2020 that aren't being flown today," said Howell. "So that's a huge impact for small communities such as ours and others that are striving for air service or would like to bring their service back."

The airport continues to make improvements, including the construction of a new hangar to bring in additional revenue. PennDOT has identified a critical shortage of hangars in the state, according to Howell. Runway improvements, a replacement of the sanitary sewer system which was installed in the mid '90s, and other improvements are on the docket to make the facility more desirable to traffic and safer.

Bringing commercial service back continues to be the focus. "It's an uphill battle," Mirabito said. But considering the demographic the Williamsport Regional Airport has the potential to serve, namely 500,000 people, multiple businesses, and 9 universities and colleges in the northcentral region, the battle is not likely to soon see an end.

