7:35 a.m. update:  Route 45 is open in East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.

East Chillisquaque Township, Pa. — Route 45 is closed between Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) and Center Road in East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, due to a tractor trailer crash, according to PennDOT.

A detour using Route 147 and Route 642 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

