Hughesville, Pa. — A local man delivered an ounce of methamphetamine to county detectives in Hughesville, according to a complaint.

Rashaun Fleming, 34, of South Williamsport exchanged the drugs for prerecorded money on Aug. 23 near the 200 block of Race Street, detectives said. A confidential informant set the deal up for undercover officers, they added.

Fleming arrived at the location in a black Toyota Camry, according to the affidavit. He allegedly concealed the narcotics inside a camouflage bag. He unzipped the bag to reveal the methamphetamine while inside a vehicle with an undercover detective, police said.

Fleming was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility. Both are felonies.

Fleming was committed to the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing this week.

