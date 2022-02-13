Williamsport, Pa. —Two Williamsport residents were charges after detectives with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office said they delivered a gram of methamphetamine to a confidential informant.

Randall Henry Raymond, 53, and Janel Kline, 43, were both charged with felonies and released on $25,000 unsecured bail. Detectives said on Oct. 13, 2021 Kline told a confidential informant to meet her and Raymond at a residence near the 2000 block of Dove in Williamsport.

The informant was observed meeting Raymond outside the home and then going inside to complete the transaction. Detectives said the informant exchanged $100 for a gram worth of methamphetamine.

Raymond and Kline were charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree criminal use of a communication facility. Both were arraigned before Judge Christian Frey.

