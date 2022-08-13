Williamsport, Pa. —Investigators said three undercover buys were made prior to a raid being executed on a residence near the 800 block of Elmira Street on June 30.

In an affidavit filed on Aug. 8, detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit said they arrested Kaseem Bradshaw, 21, of Williamsport for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Bradshaw was located on a couch as he slept next to a pair of pants that contained the illegal substance.

The ounce of methamphetamine was divided into 13 individual baggies, according to the affidavit. It was discovered inside plastic storage drawers within the pants that belonged to Bradshaw.

Investigators said they conducted undercover buys from Bradshaw throughout the month of June. During the arrest, $60 with serial numbers matching those of marked bills used for the purchases were discovered.

Detectives said two other people were inside the home at the time of the raid. Bradshaw would have been the only one in the home to wear the pants with the narcotics, detectives wrote.

Bradshaw was charged during a preliminary arraignment with Judge Aaron Biichle. After telling the judge he understood the charges, Bradshaw was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $85,000 monetary bail.

An Aug. 18 preliminary hearing is scheduled with Biichle.

Docket sheet

